LIVE news: Unified Lending Interface to be launched nationwide in due course, says RBI Governor Das

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor today stated that the bank is running a pilot of Unified Lending Interface (ULI), a platform that aims to provide a friction-less credit by cutting down the time taken for appraisal. The Congress 's candidate selection committee will commence a four-day process today to pick candidates for the Haryana Assembly elections, set for October 1. The Ajay Maken-led committee faces the challenge of screening candidates, particularly in light of recent statements by senior party member and Lok Sabha MP Kumari Selja, who has expressed interest in the Chief Minister position. The committee is scheduled to begin discussions on August 26, The Indian Express reported citing sources. Approximately 3,000 individuals are vying for the 90 Assembly seats in Haryana.
Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira arrived in Delhi on the late hours of Saturday and will co-chair the 9th India-Brazil Joint Commission Meeting. The Ministry of External Affairs said that Vieira's visit will provide further impetus to the strategic partnership between India and Brazil.
Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Aug 25 stated that her party is willing to support a Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance in the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir elections, provided they are ready to accept the PDP's agenda. "The people of Jammu and Kashmir have given an answer to the BJP government from the Lok Sabha polls that there are issues in Jammu and Kasmir and by removing Article 370, it has become more complicated...Whenever we allied with any party we had a motive, an agenda---what we have to do...That's why I said that if they (Congress) are ready to accept our agenda, we are ready to support them," Mufti told reporters.
The national capital registered a minimum temperature of 26.8 degrees Celsius today, with the weather office forecasting light rain and thunderstorm.
The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 35 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity was recorded at 83 per cent at 8.30 am, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
11:29 AM
RBI constantly working on devising policies to make financial sector stronger, nimble, says Governor Das
Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday said the central bank is constantly working on devising policies, systems, and platforms that will make the financial sector stronger, nimble and customer-centric. In a keynote address at the Global Conference on Digital Public Infrastructure and Emerging Technologies, a part of RBI@90 initiative here, Das said Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and emerging technologies will shape the future journey of almost all economies of the world.
11:26 AM
AAP to hold discussions on strategy for Delhi Assembly election
The AAP will hold a meeting on Monday to discuss the strategy for the Delhi Assembly polls due early next year, the party said.The meeting will see the presence of all senior leaders of the party. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia recently held a meeting with senior leaders to discuss the strategy for the polls.
11:06 AM
AAP demands L-G Saxena's resignation for 'approving' tree felling in Delhi Ridge
AAP sought Lt Governor VK Saxena's resignation for allegedly approving the felling of 1,100 trees in Delhi's Ridge area. There was no immediate reaction from the Lt Governor's Office. Addressing a press conference, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said the affidavit filed by the contractor involved in the project showed that the permission to fell the trees was issued by the lieutenant governor.
10:55 AM
News update: Gunmen kill 23 bus passengers in southwest Pakistan
At least 23 people were dead in Pakistan's Balochistan on Monday, as gunmen shot at trucks, and bus passengers after ‘checking their identities’, media outlets reported.
10:38 AM
UPI system has potential to evolve into cheaper alternative to available channels of remittances: RBI Guv
10:34 AM
Unified Lending Interface (ULI) to be launched nationwide in due course, says RBI governor
Unified Lending Interface (ULI), which is in pilot stage, will be launched nationwide in due course, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
10:01 AM
Two Bangladeshi diplomats in India dismissed by interim government in Dhaka
Two Bangladeshi diplomats serving at the High Commission in India have been dismissed as per the order of the caretaker government in Dhaka. The order came into effect on August 17. Shaban Mahmud, First Secretary (Press), was asked to resign from the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi before the end of his contract. Ranjan Sen, also a First Secretary (Press) at the Bangladeshi consulate in Kolkata, put in his papers on Saturday.
9:53 AM
FM Sitharaman, Goyal to attend India-Singapore ministerial meet on Monday
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman; Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal; External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar; and Railways, Electronics, and Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will attend the second India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) set to be held in Singapore. Read here for more details.
9:35 AM
If Congress are ready to accept our demands then..: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti
9:15 AM
India exploring possibility of sourcing cheetahs from Somalia, Tanzania, and Sudan
India is looking at acquiring new cheetahs from Somalia, Tanzania, Sudan, and other nations near the equator or in the Northern Hemisphere. This consideration was aimed at preventing biorhythm issues noted in large felines imported from Southern Hemisphere countries.
9:01 AM
JJP writes to EC over 'Model Code of Conduct' violation by Haryana govt
In their letter, titled "Violation of Model Code of Conduct by the Haryana State Government ruled by the Bhartiya Janta Party," the JJP alleged that the BJP-led state government breached the model code of conduct, which came into effect after the announcement of the state assembly polls. The alleged violation involves the transfer of two government officials.
8:47 AM
Congress to start vetting candidates for upcoming Haryana Assembly elections today
