Bigbloc Construction gains after securing work order from TATA Projects

Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Bigbloc Construction added 4.12% to Rs 111.20 after the company announced that it has s secured a work order from TATA Projects worth Rs 4.5 crore.

The work order is for supply and installation of 100 mm AAC Panels for its clients Micron for semiconductor factory coming up in Sanand near Ahmedabad Gujarat.

The project is to be completed within 03 months from the date of work order or from notice to proceed (NTP) from engineering incharge from project site whichever is earlier.

BigBloc Construction is one of the largest and only listed company in the AAC Block Space. BigBloc operates three AAC Block plants: one in Umargaon District Valsad, Gujarat, another in Wada, Maharashtra, and the third in Kapadvanj, District Kheda, Gujarat. The new facility in Kheda is companys fourth plant, uniquely equipped to manufacture both AAC blocks and the innovative AAC wall, known as the ZmartBuild wall. BigBloc is among very few company in AAC industry to generate carbon credits.

The company had reported 97.3% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 0.2 crore on a 12.2% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 51.7 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24.

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 11:43 AM IST

