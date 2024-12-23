Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

US dollar index speculators turn net long

Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
US dollar index speculators turn net long, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 5641 contracts in the data reported through December 17, 2024, showing an increase of 8865 net long contracts compared to the previous week.

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 11:48 AM IST

