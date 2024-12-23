Saksoft to acquire Zetechno Products and Services

Saksoft has executed a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire 100% equity interest in Zetechno Products and Services (Zetechno) subject to the terms and conditions set out in the Agreement. Zetechno will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company on closure of the transaction.

Zetechno Products and Services (Zetechno) is a niche ServiceNow Premier Consulting and Implementation Partner based in Hyderabad offering the entire gamut of Implementation, Support & Maintenance, Upgrades and Custom Applications.

This acquisition will help elevate and strengthen Saksoft's Capability on the ServiceNow platform related services and in the areas of IT Service Management.

