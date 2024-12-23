Saksoft to acquire Zetechno Products and Services

Zetechno Products and Services (Zetechno) is a niche ServiceNow Premier Consulting and Implementation Partner based in Hyderabad offering the entire gamut of Implementation, Support & Maintenance, Upgrades and Custom Applications.
This acquisition will help elevate and strengthen Saksoft's Capability on the ServiceNow platform related services and in the areas of IT Service Management.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content