Biocon Ltd rises for third straight session

Biocon Ltd is quoting at Rs 383.95, up 1.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 2.48% in last one year as compared to a 11% jump in NIFTY and a 1.13% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Biocon Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 383.95, up 1.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 25755.6. The Sensex is at 83702.57, up 0.38%. Biocon Ltd has slipped around 0.56% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Biocon Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22505.4, down 0.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.3 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 384.45, up 1.33% on the day. Biocon Ltd is down 2.48% in last one year as compared to a 11% jump in NIFTY and a 1.13% jump in the Nifty Pharma index. The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.