Infosys Ltd up for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 1:31 PM IST
Infosys Ltd is quoting at Rs 1689.3, up 5.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 6.95% in last one year as compared to a 11% jump in NIFTY and a 6.97% jump in the Nifty IT index.

Infosys Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1689.3, up 5.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 25755.6. The Sensex is at 83702.57, up 0.38%. Infosys Ltd has gained around 5.45% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Infosys Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37822.7, up 3.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 139.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 67.48 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1691.1, up 5.08% on the day. Infosys Ltd is down 6.95% in last one year as compared to a 11% jump in NIFTY and a 6.97% jump in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 24.18 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

