Nazara Technologies Ltd rises for third straight session

Nazara Technologies Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 272.2, up 1.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 25755.6. The Sensex is at 83702.57, up 0.38%. Nazara Technologies Ltd has gained around 14.83% in last one month.