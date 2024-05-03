Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bliss GVS Pharma reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.15 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Bliss GVS Pharma reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.15 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 7.22% to Rs 198.13 crore

Net loss of Bliss GVS Pharma reported to Rs 9.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 3.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.22% to Rs 198.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 184.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.48% to Rs 75.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 70.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.48% to Rs 770.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 751.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales198.13184.78 7 770.24751.59 2 OPM %14.313.38 -19.5515.61 - PBDT32.104.13 677 172.45124.74 38 PBT25.25-0.75 LP 146.07106.07 38 NP-9.153.34 PL 75.4570.86 6

First Published: May 03 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

