Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Capital Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 43.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Tata Capital Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 43.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 28.47% to Rs 1377.30 crore

Net profit of Tata Capital Housing Finance rose 43.34% to Rs 310.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 216.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.47% to Rs 1377.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1072.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 39.81% to Rs 1147.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 820.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.31% to Rs 4974.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3731.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1377.301072.12 28 4974.923731.98 33 OPM %83.7779.58 -86.5282.91 - PBDT428.83300.34 43 1583.521128.84 40 PBT416.85290.41 44 1539.131100.98 40 NP310.67216.73 43 1147.67820.85 40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Market at day's high; Eicher Motors jumps 4.60%

Benchmarks trade with significant gains; consumer durables rise

Tata Capital consolidated net profit rises 40.94% in the December 2023 quarter

Broader mkt underperforms; PSU banks under pressure

Tata Motors hits life-time high after Q3 PAT zooms to Rs 7,145 cr.

Coal India, Coforge, CIE Automotive India, Railtel Corp in spotlight

Happy Forgings bags supply order of components for Electric SUV

Pulsar International reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.76 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Orchasp reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Nagpur-Seoni Expressway Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 17.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 03 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story