Tata Capital Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 43.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.47% to Rs 1377.30 crore

Net profit of Tata Capital Housing Finance rose 43.34% to Rs 310.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 216.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.47% to Rs 1377.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1072.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 39.81% to Rs 1147.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 820.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.31% to Rs 4974.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3731.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

1377.301072.124974.923731.9883.7779.5886.5282.91428.83300.341583.521128.84416.85290.411539.131100.98310.67216.731147.67820.85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News