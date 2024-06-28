Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Blue Cloud Softech Solutions forays into affordable healthcare segment

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions forays into affordable healthcare segment

Image
Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 7:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Deploys its flagship Healthcare AIOT Product - 'Truhealthz' in ESI Primary Healthcare Centres in Assam State

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions (BCS), an innovative AIoT solutions provider, forays into 'Affordable Healthcare' Segment. As part of on-going strategic pilot project, Blue Cloud is in the process of deploying its flagship Healthcare AIOT Product 'Truhealthz' in ESI Primary Healthcare Centres in Assam State.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Truhealthz is a revolutionary non-intrusive Medical Diagnostics solution which can streamline vital health screening and predicts the risk of chronic diseases with the help of cutting-edge AI computer vision technology powered by rPPG algorithms. Blue Cloud enables Government Health authorities to reduce cost and time for diagnostics, thus, makes Healthcare affordable for common man.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Bumper RBI dividend pulls down fiscal deficit to Rs 0.5 trn in Apr-May

137 Indians arrested in Sri Lanka for cyber scam; 158 mobile phones seized

Sebi raises basic demat account limit to Rs 10 lakh to boost participation

ICICI Prudential MF adds Energy Opportunities Fund to thematic line-up

Govt launches virtual systems for quality assessment in healthcare centres

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 7:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story