Board approved merger of Gujarat Themis Biosyn with Themis Medicare

The Board of Directors of Gujarat Themis Biosyn (GTBL) and Themis Medicare (TML) have approved a Scheme of Amalgamation of Gujarat Themis Biosyn with Themis Medicare. The Scheme is subject to approval of the secured creditors and shareholders of TML and GTBL, the stock exchanges, SEBI, NCLT and other regulatory approvals as may be required.

This amalgamation will result in consolidation of businesses and integration of the entire product value chain under a single amalgamated entity, leading to significant synergies.

Under the scheme, TML will issue and allot 118 equity shares of the face value of Re. 1 each, credited as fully paid-up, for every 100 equity shares of the face value of Re. 1 each fully paid-up, held by shareholders in GTBL.

