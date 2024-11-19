Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.06 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.68% to Rs 88.21 crore

Net Loss of Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills reported to Rs 13.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 19.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.68% to Rs 88.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 84.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.88.2184.274.939.18-4.46-1.85-11.84-10.49-13.06-19.83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News