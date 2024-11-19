Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.06 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 4.68% to Rs 88.21 crore

Net Loss of Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills reported to Rs 13.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 19.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.68% to Rs 88.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 84.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales88.2184.27 5 OPM %4.939.18 -PBDT-4.46-1.85 -141 PBT-11.84-10.49 -13 NP-13.06-19.83 34

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

