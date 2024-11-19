Stock Alert: Zee Entertainment, Waaree Energies, ITI, Shilpa Medicare

Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion Retail (ABFRL), GNFC, Granules India and Hindustan Copper are banned from F&O trading on 19 November 2024.

Stocks to Watch:

Waaree Energies consolidated net profit jumped 14.8% to Rs 361.65 crore on 1% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,574.38 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises board has accepted resignation of Punit Goenka as managing director of the company and appointed him as chief executive officer (CEO). Further board approved to designate Mukund Galgali, chief financial officer (CFO) as deputy chief executive officer of the company.

ITI received a contract worth Rs 95 crore from the Directorate of Geology and Mining, Government of Uttarakhand, for the mining digital transformation and surveillance system in Uttarakhand.

Shilpa Medicare has received a certificate of suitability from the European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines & Healthcare for API, Octreotide.

More From This Section

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has been incorporated a company namely ONGC NTPC Green [ONGPL] as 50:50 joint venture of ONGC Green (OGL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and NGEL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC. ONGPL will be engaged in the business of exploring and setting up Renewable Energy (RE) projects and assets both through Greenfield development and acquisitions. ONGPL will also assess the feasibility and establishment of offshore wind projects, among other related activities.

