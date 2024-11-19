Godavari Biorefineries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 75.00 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 34.11% to Rs 320.95 crore

Net Loss of Godavari Biorefineries reported to Rs 75.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 65.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 34.11% to Rs 320.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 239.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales320.95239.31 34 OPM %-10.16-13.18 -PBDT-51.81-50.15 -3 PBT-64.11-65.15 2 NP-75.00-65.15 -15

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

