ABM Knowledgeware consolidated net profit rises 8.88% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of ABM Knowledgeware rose 8.88% to Rs 3.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 3.32% to Rs 22.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 23.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.22.4223.1919.4918.766.455.705.544.933.803.49

