Palco Metals consolidated net profit rises 32.48% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Palco Metals rose 32.48% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.24% to Rs 52.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 42.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.52.9042.245.143.912.051.571.531.171.551.17

