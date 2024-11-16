Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Palco Metals consolidated net profit rises 32.48% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 16 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Sales rise 25.24% to Rs 52.90 crore

Net profit of Palco Metals rose 32.48% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.24% to Rs 52.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 42.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales52.9042.24 25 OPM %5.143.91 -PBDT2.051.57 31 PBT1.531.17 31 NP1.551.17 32

First Published: Nov 16 2024 | 11:44 AM IST

