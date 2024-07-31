Board of Asahi India Glass approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 31 July 2024

The board of Asahi India Glass at its meeting held on 31 July 2024 has approved the appointment of Kamaljit Kalkat (DIN: 1072371 1) as an Additional Director in the capacity of Independent Director on the Board of Directors of the Company for a period of _five consecutive years w.e.f. 6 August 2024. The board also noted the completion of tenure of Rahul Rana (DIN: 00476406), Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. the closure of business hours on 5 August 2024.

