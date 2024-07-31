Oswal Agro Mills consolidated net profit declines 11.68% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.52% to Rs 0.46 crore

Net profit of Oswal Agro Mills declined 11.68% to Rs 3.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.52% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.460.42-215.22-300.002.400.742.310.653.784.28

