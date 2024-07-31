Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ugro Capital standalone net profit rises 20.29% in the June 2024 quarter

Jul 31 2024
Sales rise 36.65% to Rs 291.44 crore

Net profit of Ugro Capital rose 20.29% to Rs 30.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 36.65% to Rs 291.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 213.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales291.44213.27 37 OPM %61.3561.34 -PBDT52.7943.20 22 PBT42.8435.65 20 NP30.3625.24 20

Jul 31 2024

