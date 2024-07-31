Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers standalone net profit rises 52.70% in the June 2024 quarter

Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers standalone net profit rises 52.70% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 3.11% to Rs 15.58 crore

Net profit of Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers rose 52.70% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.11% to Rs 15.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales15.5815.11 3 OPM %18.4916.21 -PBDT2.401.87 28 PBT1.500.99 52 NP1.130.74 53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Budget with BS LIVE: We want Indian style polity and Chinese style growth, says TV Somanathan

Paris Olympics 2024: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain advances to quarter-finals

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 5: Lovlina advances to quarterfinals; Deepika in action

A Tale of Timeless Elegance: Taj Lakefront Bhopal

TV celebrity Hina Khan shaves off her hair amid breast cancer treatment

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 4:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story