Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers standalone net profit rises 52.70% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.11% to Rs 15.58 crore

Net profit of Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers rose 52.70% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.11% to Rs 15.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.15.5815.1118.4916.212.401.871.500.991.130.74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp