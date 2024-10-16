Board of Avenue Supermarts appoints director

At meeting held on 16 October 2024

The Board of Avenue Supermarts at its meeting held on 16 October 2024 has approved the appointment of Bhaskaran N (DIN: 10808853), Chief Operating Officer-Retail as an Additional Director of the Company. Further, the Board has approved appointment of Bhaskaran N as a Whole-time Director (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company for a term of 2 (two) years effective 17 October, 2024, subject to approval of shareholders of the Company by way of Postal Ballot.

