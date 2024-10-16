Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Avenue Supermarts appoints director

Board of Avenue Supermarts appoints director

Image
Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 16 October 2024

The Board of Avenue Supermarts at its meeting held on 16 October 2024 has approved the appointment of Bhaskaran N (DIN: 10808853), Chief Operating Officer-Retail as an Additional Director of the Company. Further, the Board has approved appointment of Bhaskaran N as a Whole-time Director (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company for a term of 2 (two) years effective 17 October, 2024, subject to approval of shareholders of the Company by way of Postal Ballot.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Supreme Court reserves verdict on plea against NCLAT order on Jet Airways

Premium

OIS rates spike in Oct on geopolitical tension, spread with G-sec narrows

India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Bengaluru weather forecast on October 17

EQT-backed Indium acquires majority stake in engineering firm Experion

IPL 2025: Paras Mhambrey to return as Mumbai Indians' bowling coach

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 6:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story