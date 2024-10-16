Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SEBI announces process improvements to make sale proceeds available to Foreign Portfolio Investors on settlement day itself

SEBI announces process improvements to make sale proceeds available to Foreign Portfolio Investors on settlement day itself

Image
Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Securities and Exchange Board of India or SEBI has stated that to boost operational efficiency and respond to concerns raised by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs), it has introduced measures to speed up the availability of sale proceeds for such investors, bringing them on par with domestic institutional investors. Under the new system, in place since September 9, 2024, tax certificates for FPI sale trades executed on T day are issued by tax consultants by 9:00 AM IST on T+1 day. This allows FPIs to access sale proceeds, either for repatriation or for reinvestment, on the same T+1 day. It is broadly estimated that efficiency gains on account of these revised processes would be around INR 2,000 Crore per annum.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: EAM Jaishankar thanks Pakistan's leadership for hospitality as he departs from Islamabad

Premium

OIS rates spike in Oct on geopolitical tension, spread with G-sec narrows

Premium

50 bps cut in interest rate likely by March 2025: Axis Mutual Fund

Awareness about retirement planning rising in urban India: Report

LTTS Q2 results: Net profit up 1.3% at Rs 319.6 cr as margins narrow

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 6:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story