L&T Technology Services consolidated net profit rises 1.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales rise 7.81% to Rs 2572.90 crore

Net profit of L&T Technology Services rose 1.33% to Rs 319.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 315.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.81% to Rs 2572.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2386.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2572.902386.50 8 OPM %18.1119.93 -PBDT519.10504.20 3 PBT440.80436.10 1 NP319.60315.40 1

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 5:58 PM IST

