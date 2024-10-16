L&T Technology Services consolidated net profit rises 1.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.81% to Rs 2572.90 crore

Net profit of L&T Technology Services rose 1.33% to Rs 319.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 315.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.81% to Rs 2572.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2386.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2572.902386.5018.1119.93519.10504.20440.80436.10319.60315.40

