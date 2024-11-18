Board of Bharat Global Developers approves bonus issue and stock split

At meeting held on 18 November 2024

The Board of Bharat Global Developers at its meeting held on 18 November 2024 has approved issue of bonus shares in ratio of 8:10. The Board also approved sub-division of equity shares to face value of Re 1.00 per equity share from the existing face value of Rs. 10.00 per equity shares.

The Board also approved that the funds raised and allocated will be utilized to support the Company's ongoing and future projects, particularly in high-potential sectors such as AgriTech, Defense, and Green Energy. The Board will actively consider the declaration of a dividend in upcoming quarters, subject to financial performance and operational requirements.

