Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd, Vardhman Holdings Ltd, Kiri Industries Ltd and Jindal Photo Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 November 2024.

Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd surged 15.68% to Rs 191.1 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 74004 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd soared 15.63% to Rs 905.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12101 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4035 shares in the past one month.

Vardhman Holdings Ltd spiked 13.48% to Rs 5592.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1506 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1338 shares in the past one month.

Kiri Industries Ltd exploded 12.28% to Rs 508.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54238 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Photo Ltd jumped 11.10% to Rs 818. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7762 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1772 shares in the past one month.

