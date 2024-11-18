NIIT Learning Systems accredited LPI's Gold standard ranking for 9th consecutive year

NIIT Learning Systems has been accredited by the Learning and Performance Institute (LPI) in the UK for the 9th consecutive year, maintaining the Gold standard ranking since 2021.

LPI is a leading global membership body for learning professionals and organizations. It aims to raise the profile of those in the workplace learning sector by sharing and celebrating the knowledge, experience, and skills of their members and accredited partners. LPI accreditation is the globally recognized quality mark for providers of learning products, technologies, services, and facilities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News