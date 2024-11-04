Board of BLS E-Services approves amendments in agreement for acquisition of Aadifidelis Solutions

At meeting held on 04 November 2024

The Board of BLS E-Services at its meeting held on 04 November 2024 has approved the amendment in Share Subscription and Purchase Agreement w.r.t. to acquisition of equity shares of Aadifidelis Solutions and its Affiliates (ASPL) by the Company.

ASPL is engaged in distribution and processing of secured and unsecured loans for corporates and individuals. ASPL is rendering services like loans against property, personal loans, credit card, home loans, business loans and working capital financing, etc.

The Company would acquire and invest in 57% of the share capital of ASPL, for an upfront investment (Primary and Secondary) of approx. Rs. 77.85 crore and additional payment on achievement of certain EBITDA milestones in FY 2024-25 and FY 2025-26.

