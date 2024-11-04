SpiceJet receives remarkable four-notch upgrade in credit ratings

From Acuite Ratings & Research

SpiceJet has received a significant boost with Acuite Ratings & Research upgrading its long-term rating by four notches to B+ and its short-term rating to A4. The rating agency has also assigned a 'Stable' outlook to the airline.

This remarkable four-notch upgrade highlights SpiceJet's sustained efforts towards financial stability, operational resilience, and strategic growth initiatives.

The improved credit rating not only reflects SpiceJet's strengthened financial position but also enhances its ability to secure assets through financial leases, a move that provides the airline with greater flexibility and cost advantages. This step is aligned with SpiceJet's ongoing commitment to expanding its fleet, improving operational efficiency, and delivering enhanced travel experiences to its passengers.

