Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra introduces electric origin SUVs - XEV 9e and BE 6e

Mahindra introduces electric origin SUVs - XEV 9e and BE 6e

Image
Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Mahindra & Mahindra is set to introduce two pioneering electric brands, XEV and BE (pronounced be), on the Electric Origin INGLO architecture, at the Unlimit India World Premiere on November 26, 2024, in Chennai. Both brands will launch their first flagship products - the XEV 9e and the BE 6e.

The ground-up INGLO architecture, crafted with an Indian heart and a global outlook, packs intuitive, intelligent, and immersive innovations. From class-leading safety standards to exhilarating performance and impressive range and efficiency, INGLO is designed to deliver a multi-sensory driving experience.

The XEV 9e will redefine electric luxury, while the BE 6e delivers bold, athletic performance -the two Indian icons are ready to beat everyone on the globe with their unmissable design, unparalleled technology and unrivalled performance.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Reliance Ind down 4%, hits over nine-month low; slips 20% from 52-week high

Lahore's air apocalypse: Schools close, Pak officials call out India

LIVE news: India-China disengagement opens space for other steps, says EAM Jaishankar

Mineral Resources' MD Ellison to step down after probe on tax evasion

Govt invites application for RBI dy Guv post as Patra's term ends Jan 15

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 10:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story