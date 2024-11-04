Mahindra introduces electric origin SUVs - XEV 9e and BE 6e

Mahindra & Mahindra is set to introduce two pioneering electric brands, XEV and BE (pronounced be), on the Electric Origin INGLO architecture, at the Unlimit India World Premiere on November 26, 2024, in Chennai. Both brands will launch their first flagship products - the XEV 9e and the BE 6e.

The ground-up INGLO architecture, crafted with an Indian heart and a global outlook, packs intuitive, intelligent, and immersive innovations. From class-leading safety standards to exhilarating performance and impressive range and efficiency, INGLO is designed to deliver a multi-sensory driving experience.

The XEV 9e will redefine electric luxury, while the BE 6e delivers bold, athletic performance -the two Indian icons are ready to beat everyone on the globe with their unmissable design, unparalleled technology and unrivalled performance.

