Board of Camlin Fine Sciences approves revision in rights issue size to Rs 225 cr

Also approves Rs 100 cr NCD issuance

The Board of Camlin Fine Sciences at its meeting held on 22 November 2024 has approved the following:

- The revision of the quantum of the proposed Rights Issue to an amount not exceeding Rs. 225 crore;

- The proposal for fund raising by way of issuance of up to 10,000 senior, secured, redeemable, unlisted, unrated, non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs. 100,000 each (NCDs) aggregating for an amount of Rs. 100 crore on a private placement basis.

