Sequent Scientific consolidates its holdings in N-VET AB, Sweden and Alivira Italia SRL, Italy

Sequent Scientific has completed the acquisition of 3.90% stake from Ms. Katarina Agren in N-VET AB through Alivira Animal Health, Ireland, Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company. The company also completed the acquisition of 3.75% stake from Renzo Rimondi and 1.25% from Ramon Vila Vina, collectively 5%, in Alivira Italia SRL, through Alivira Animal Health, Ireland, Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company.

Consequent to the above acquisitions, N-VET AB and Alivira Italia SRL have become Wholly Owned Subsidiaries of the Company.

