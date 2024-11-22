Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sequent Scientific consolidates its holdings in N-VET AB, Sweden and Alivira Italia SRL, Italy

Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sequent Scientific has completed the acquisition of 3.90% stake from Ms. Katarina Agren in N-VET AB through Alivira Animal Health, Ireland, Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company. The company also completed the acquisition of 3.75% stake from Renzo Rimondi and 1.25% from Ramon Vila Vina, collectively 5%, in Alivira Italia SRL, through Alivira Animal Health, Ireland, Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company.

Consequent to the above acquisitions, N-VET AB and Alivira Italia SRL have become Wholly Owned Subsidiaries of the Company.

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 5:48 PM IST

