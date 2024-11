Pricol has received revision in credit rating from India Ratings & Research as under:

Fund based and non-fund based working capital limits (Rs 80 crore) - IND A+; Stable/ IND A1+ (upgraded)

Fund based/ and non-fund based working capital limits (Rs 25 crore) - IND A+; Stable/ IND A1+ (assigned)

Long term loans (Rs 27.72 crore) - Rating Withdrawn

