Board of CG Power & Industrial Solutions approves further investment for capacity expansion of T3 unit

At meeting held on 21 October 2024

The Board of CG Power & Industrial Solutions at its meeting held on 21 October 2024 has approved an additional capacity expansion of power transformers (T3 unit) at an additional investment of Rs 26.64 crore. The proposed expansion would increase the capacity from 35,000 MVA to 40,000 MVA for power transformers. The current capacity utilization is around 85%. The expansion project is expected to be implemented within a period of 18 months including the earlier project and will be funded through internal accruals. The expansion is proposed considering the expected increase in demand for transformers.

