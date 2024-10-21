Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mastek partners with Innovaccer to drive innovation in healthcare space

Mastek partners with Innovaccer to drive innovation in healthcare space

Image
Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Mastek announced its strategic partnership with Innovaccer, a leading healthcare AI company to drive better outcomes at lower costs and meet contracted performance targets. This collaboration will help recalibrate Mastek's extensive healthcare focus by integrating Innovaccer's expertise in data, customer experience, AI, and analytics, enhancing service offerings, and delivering significant impact through a focused value-based care model.

With healthcare as a key strategic focus, Mastek and Innovaccer aim to deliver holistic solutions to healthcare organizations. This partnership will enable healthcare organizations to provide best-in-class patient/consumer experiences, improve health outcomes, and improve the overall quality of care, all while ensuring affordability for patients.

Innovaccer's AI-powered Health Experience Platform (HXP) unifies data from diverse sources, including electronic health records (EHRs), customer relationship management (CRM) systems, and enterprise data warehouses (EDWs). By integrating this platform with Mastek's Healthcloud capabilities, healthcare organizations will gain access to predictive and actionable insights, helping them enhance decision-making and patient outcomes. Omnichannel communication, marketing intelligence, and propensity scoring organizations will significantly enhance patient engagement across multiple touchpoints, delivering a more personalized and efficient healthcare experience.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

MCX hits new peak on healthy Q2 results; stock zooms 406% in 17 months

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 50 pts, at 81,300, Nifty down at 24,800; Auto leads

LIVE news: India, China reach agreement on border patrolling along LAC, says Foreign Secretary Misri

Seven dead in Myanmar after boat carrying people who fled fighting capsized

Why does the Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu want families to have more kids?

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 2:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story