Mastek partners with Innovaccer to drive innovation in healthcare space

With healthcare as a key strategic focus, Mastek and Innovaccer aim to deliver holistic solutions to healthcare organizations. This partnership will enable healthcare organizations to provide best-in-class patient/consumer experiences, improve health outcomes, and improve the overall quality of care, all while ensuring affordability for patients.
Innovaccer's AI-powered Health Experience Platform (HXP) unifies data from diverse sources, including electronic health records (EHRs), customer relationship management (CRM) systems, and enterprise data warehouses (EDWs). By integrating this platform with Mastek's Healthcloud capabilities, healthcare organizations will gain access to predictive and actionable insights, helping them enhance decision-making and patient outcomes. Omnichannel communication, marketing intelligence, and propensity scoring organizations will significantly enhance patient engagement across multiple touchpoints, delivering a more personalized and efficient healthcare experience.
