Mastek partners with Innovaccer to drive innovation in healthcare space

Mastek announced its strategic partnership with Innovaccer, a leading healthcare AI company to drive better outcomes at lower costs and meet contracted performance targets. This collaboration will help recalibrate Mastek's extensive healthcare focus by integrating Innovaccer's expertise in data, customer experience, AI, and analytics, enhancing service offerings, and delivering significant impact through a focused value-based care model.

With healthcare as a key strategic focus, Mastek and Innovaccer aim to deliver holistic solutions to healthcare organizations. This partnership will enable healthcare organizations to provide best-in-class patient/consumer experiences, improve health outcomes, and improve the overall quality of care, all while ensuring affordability for patients.