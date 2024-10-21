UltraTech Cement consolidated net profit declines 36.01% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.36% to Rs 15634.73 croreNet profit of UltraTech Cement declined 36.01% to Rs 820.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1281.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 2.36% to Rs 15634.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16012.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales15634.7316012.13 -2 OPM %12.9015.93 -PBDT1920.432487.57 -23 PBT1016.581689.74 -40 NP820.041281.45 -36
