Swaraj Engines standalone net profit rises 20.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.37% to Rs 464.24 croreNet profit of Swaraj Engines rose 20.57% to Rs 45.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 37.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.37% to Rs 464.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 388.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales464.24388.90 19 OPM %13.5413.41 -PBDT66.4855.32 20 PBT60.9850.60 21 NP45.4237.67 21
