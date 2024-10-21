Swaraj Engines standalone net profit rises 20.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.37% to Rs 464.24 crore

Net profit of Swaraj Engines rose 20.57% to Rs 45.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 37.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.37% to Rs 464.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 388.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.464.24388.9013.5413.4166.4855.3260.9850.6045.4237.67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp