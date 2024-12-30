Board of Goodyear India approves the appointment of Arvind Bhandari as CMD

At meeting held on 30 December 2024

The Board of Goodyear India at its meeting held on 30 December 2024 has approves the appointment of Arvind Bhandari (DIN: 10864817) as an Additional Director with effect from 02 January 2025 and Managing Director (Key Management Personnel) of the Company with effect from 02 January 2025 for a period of five (5) year. The Board also approved the appointment of Arvind Bhandari (DIN: 10864817) as Chairman of the Board with effect from 02 January 2025.

