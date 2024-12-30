Board of Goodyear India approves resignation of director

At meeting held on 30 December 2024

The Board of Goodyear India at its meeting held on 30 December 2024 has taken note of resignation tendered by Santosh Kumar (DIN: 09687204) vide letter dated 21 December 2024, from the position of Whole Time Director (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company with effect from close of business hours of 31 December 2024. Nonetheless, he will continue to work with Company as Vice President -Consumer Replacement PBU (Senior Management Personnel) of the Company.

