Auto shares fall

Auto stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Auto index falling 454.66 points or 0.87% at 51764.89 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Auto index, Bharat Forge Ltd (down 2.24%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 1.99%),Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (down 1.88%),Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 1.57%),Tata Motors Ltd (down 1.54%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bosch Ltd (down 1.52%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 1.3%), Exide Industries Ltd (down 1.14%), Sundram Fasteners Ltd (down 1.11%), and MRF Ltd (down 1.01%).

On the other hand, Uno Minda Ltd (up 1.45%), and Eicher Motors Ltd (up 0.16%) moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 331.91 or 0.6% at 54716.21.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 49.94 points or 0.31% at 15848.88.

The Nifty 50 index was down 109.35 points or 0.46% at 23704.05078125.

The BSE Sensex index was down 351.71 points or 0.45% at 78347.36.

On BSE,1458 shares were trading in green, 2594 were trading in red and 159 were unchanged.

