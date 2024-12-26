Board of Gujarat Fluorochemicals approves composite scheme of arrangement

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
At meeting held on 26 December 2025

The Board of Gujarat Fluorochemicals at its meeting held on 26 December 2024 has approved the composite scheme of arrangement between Inox Leasing and Finance (ILFL or Demerged/ Transferor Company), Inox Holdings and Investments (IHIL or Resulting Company) and Gujarat Fluorochemicals (GFCL or Transferee Company or the Company) with the Appointed Date of 01 January 2025. Currently, the Scheme (along with requisite documents) have been filed by the Company with the Stock Exchanges for obtaining their No-objection on the Scheme.

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

