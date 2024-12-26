Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Board of Gujarat Fluorochemicals approves slump sale of 57 MW captive power plant

Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
At meeting held on 26 December 2024

The Board of Gujarat Fluorochemicals at its meeting held on 26 December 2024 has approved slump sale of Power Undertaking (57 MW captive power plant) of the Company to IGREL Mahidad, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, for a lump sum consideration of Rs. 200 crore (subject to closing adjustments). The transaction will be effective on or before 31 March 2025 or such other date as may be mutually agreed between the parties, subject to customary closing approvals and conditions.

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 3:36 PM IST

