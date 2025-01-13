Board of Indraprastha Gas approves change in directorate

With effect from 14 January 2025

The Board of Indraprastha Gas has approved following changes in the Directorship of the Company:

(i) Appointment of Sukhmal Kumar Jain (DIN: 09206648) as an Additional Director and Chairman w.e.f. 14 January 2025.

(ii) Cessation of R.K. Jain (DIN: 08788595) as Chairman and Director w.e.f. 14 January 2025.

(iii) Appointment of Sanjay Kumar (DIN: 08346704) as an Additional Director w.e.f. 14 January 2025.

(iv) Cessation of Pankaj Kumar (DIN: 07245781) as a Director w.e.f. 14 January 2025.

