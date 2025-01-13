ITI bags orders worth Rs 64 cr

ITI has forayed into security systems and education / ICT domain having received orders from Sambalpur University in Odisha for Wi-Fi & LAN worth Rs. 35 crore, and Integrated Security System from Central Railways worth Rs. 29.14 crore totaling Rs, 64 crore and the details are as given below:

The company has received a contract worth more than Rs. 35 crore from Sambalpur University, Odisha to establish Campus Wi-Fi and LAN at 80 locations in its University campus to meet the need of providing seamless internet and intranet access across the campus. This project includes supply, installation, commissioning along with three years maintenance period. ITI will supply Secure Wireless Controller with additional functionalities like authenticator & restricted unauthorised users, and so on.

ITI has also received a contract worth Rs. 29.14 crore from Central Railways (Mumbai) for Integrated Security System consisting of IP Based Video surveillance system at six railway stations of Mumbai division.

The scope of work includes supply, installation, testing and commissioning of Integrated Security System consisting of IP based video surveillance system at six railway stations of Mumbai division viz. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar, Kurla, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Thane and Kalyan of Central Railways, and AMC for five years after expiry of warranty period of three years. The period of completing the project is 12 months from the receipt of the Letter of Award (LoA). As part of this contract, over 1400 number of cameras will be installed which will provide a line of safety for the passengers of Central Railways.

