Gopal Snacks commences trial operations at new manufacturing plant in Gujarat.

Gopal Snacks said that it has commissioned a new manufacturing facility in Nagadka, Gondal, Rajkot, Gujarat.

Equipped with advanced technology and a robust production capacity, the new facility has commenced trial operations, with production activities underway. This plant replaces the temporarily closed Rajkot I facility, effectively restoring a significant portion of the production capacity impacted by the recent fire incident.

The companys Gondal plant has an installed capacity of 87,569 MTPA, with plans for gradual scaling up over time. The plant will operate at 100% capacity to maintain optimal production levels. This facility will produce a wide range of top-selling SKUs, ensuring a robust supply of high-demand products.

With the commissioning of this facility, the Company plans to gradually reduce its dependency on third-party manufacturing.

The company said that the Modasa and Nagpur facilities will continue to operate at optimal capacity, ensuring a steady supply of products to meet market demand during this transition.

Bipin Hadvani, chairman said, The seamless transition to this new manufacturing facility underscores our resilience and determination in overcoming challenges. This facility represents a pivotal step in reaffirming our commitment to delivering excellence to our customers and creating sustainable value for all stakeholders. Equipped with cutting-edge technology and designed for maximum efficiency, this plant will bolster our position as an industry leader, fortify our supply chain, and reinforce the trust placed in us by our customers, partners, and investors. On behalf of Gopal Snacks, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our employees, investors, and customers for their unwavering support during this challenging period. Together, we emerge stronger and more determined to achieve new milestones.

Gopal Snacks is an FMCG company dealing in ethnic snacks, western snacks, and other products. The company offers a wide variety of savory products under its brand Gopal, including ethnic snacks such as namkeen and gathiya; western snacks such as wafers, extruded snacks, and snack pellets; and fast-moving consumer goods including papad, spices, gram flour or besan, noodles, rusk, and soan papdi.

Gopal Snacks standalone net profit rose 6.17% to Rs 28.89 crore on 12.57% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 402.64 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip hit a lower circuit of 10% at Rs 315.65 on the BSE.

