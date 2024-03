At meeting held on 15 March 2024

The Board of MSTC at its meeting held on 15 March 2024 has approved the alteration in objects clause of the Memorandum of Association (MoA) of the Company by inserting new clauses and altering certain existing clauses relating to E-Commerce, Fintech, Data centre and Re-cycling business.

