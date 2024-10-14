Board of Pakka approves preferential allotment of equity shares and warrants

At meeting held on 14 October 2024

The Board of Pakka at its meeting held on 14 October 2024 has approved the preferential allotment of 54 lakh equity shares at issue price of Rs 272 per share (including premium of Rs 262 per share) and 36 lakh convertible warrants at issue price of Rs 272 per warrant.

The company has received Rs 146.88 crore against equity shares allotted and has received 25% of the issue price per warrant i.e. Rs.68 as upfront payment aggregating to Rs.24.48 crore against the warrants allotted.

