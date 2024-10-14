Volumes soar at Vedant Fashions Ltd counter

Vedant Fashions Ltd recorded volume of 64001 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 12.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5199 shares Poly Medicure Ltd, Emami Ltd, Esab India Ltd, Berger Paints India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 14 October 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Vedant Fashions Ltd recorded volume of 64001 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 12.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5199 shares. The stock lost 0.98% to Rs.1,309.60. Volumes stood at 5637 shares in the last session.

Poly Medicure Ltd registered volume of 14973 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3354 shares. The stock rose 5.85% to Rs.2,481.55. Volumes stood at 2959 shares in the last session.

Emami Ltd recorded volume of 1.07 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26206 shares. The stock lost 2.48% to Rs.712.45. Volumes stood at 5697 shares in the last session.

Esab India Ltd registered volume of 1716 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 434 shares. The stock rose 5.97% to Rs.6,505.20. Volumes stood at 268 shares in the last session.

Berger Paints India Ltd notched up volume of 2.89 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 74445 shares. The stock slipped 0.39% to Rs.569.50. Volumes stood at 53010 shares in the last session.

