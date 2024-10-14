Premier Energies jumps after arm bags multiple orders aggregating to Rs 765 cr

Premier Energies rallied 6.38% to Rs 1177.75 after the company's subsidiaries, Premier Energies International, Premier Energies Photovoltaic has received multiple orders from various customers amounting to a total value of Rs 765 crore.

The company has received orders from 8 domestic customers and 1 foreign customer. The said order comprises Rs 632 crore for solar modules and Rs 133 crore for solar cells.

The supply of modules & cells are scheduled to be commenced in July 2025

Premier Energies is an integrated manufacturer of solar PV cells and solar modules, including custom-made modules for specific applications.