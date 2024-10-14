Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

US dollar index currency speculators turn net short

Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
US dollar index currency speculators turn net short and continue to linger near five month lows, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 1889 contracts in the data reported through October 08, 2024, showing a decline of 2043 net short contracts compared to the previous week.

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 11:20 AM IST

