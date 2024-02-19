Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Power Grid accords investment approval for projects worth Rs 655.75 cr

Board of Power Grid accords investment approval for projects worth Rs 655.75 cr

Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 18 February 2024

The Board of Power Grid Corporation of India at its meeting held on 18 February 2024 has accorded investment approvals for the following projects:

- Implementation of Unified Load Dispatch and Communication (ULDC) Phase-III (SCADA/EMS Upgradation Project -Northern Region SLDCs) at an estimated cost of Rs. 514.66 crore with commissioning schedule of 15 November 2025.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Augmentation of 765/400 kV, 1500 MVA transformer (4th) at Bhiwani S/s (Delinked from Transmission System for evacuation of power from RE parks in Leh (5 GW Leh-Kaithal Transmission corridor)), at an estimated cost of Rs. 141.09 crore, scheduled to be commissioned in a timeframe of 18 months from the date of issue of MoP OM i.e. by 05 May 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Utilties shares gain

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd spurts 5.14%, gains for five straight sessions

Utilties shares gain

Utilties shares gain

Power Grid acquires Sikar Khetri Transmission under TCCB route

Sula Vineyards Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sula Vineyards drops after block deal, co issues clarification

Confidence Petroleum partners with Norway-listed BW LPG

Monarch Networth Capital Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Confidence Petroleum spurts after 50:50 JV with Norway's BW LPG

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story